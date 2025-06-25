Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition: Everything in the $400 Gaming Bundle

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is the first limited edition Quest headset with Xbox branding and colors.

The bundle includes various items for $399.99.

Limited availability in the US and UK.

Meta just dropped something pretty cool for Xbox fans who love VR gaming. The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is here, and it’s the first limited edition Quest headset ever made. This is a proper collaboration between Meta and Microsoft that brings Xbox gaming into the VR world.

What Makes Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Different

The Xbox Edition looks nothing like the regular white Quest 3S. You get a sleek Carbon Black headset with Velocity Green accents that really scream Xbox. The color scheme matches Xbox’s signature look perfectly. But the real magic happens when you put it on. The headset comes with the Xbox app pre-installed, so you can start gaming right away. Plus, you get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free, which gives you access to hundreds of games through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

What’s Included in the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Bundle

When you purchase the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition for $399.99, you’re getting way more than just a headset. Here’s everything included:

Custom 128GB Meta Quest 3S in Xbox colors

Matching Touch Plus controllers

Limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller

Meta Quest Elite Strap (usually costs $70 extra)

3 months of Meta Horizon+ subscription

3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

The Xbox controller has the same Carbon Black body with Velocity Green highlights on the buttons and analog sticks. It’s already connected to your headset, so you can start playing Xbox games immediately.

Gaming Experience and Features

You can play Xbox games on a massive virtual screen that feels like having a giant TV in your living room. The Xbox Cloud Gaming service lets you stream games like Avowed, South of Midnight, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and more directly to your headset.

Even better, you can stream over 100 games you already own through the cloud, even if they’re not part of Game Pass Ultimate. The headset supports cross-play and cross-progression, which means you can start a game on your Quest and continue playing on your Xbox console later without losing any progress.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Availability and Pricing

This is a limited edition release, and Microsoft isn’t kidding around because they sell it with extremely low stock quantities. They’re only selling it in the US and UK through specific retailers. In the US, you can buy it from Meta’s website and Best Buy. UK buyers can get it from Argos and EE.

The $399.99 price is about $100 more than the regular Quest 3S, but you’re getting a lot of extras that would cost more if bought separately. The Elite Strap alone usually costs $70, and the Game Pass Ultimate subscription is worth $45 for three months.

If you are an Xbox fan who’s been curious about VR, this bundle makes a lot of sense. You’re getting everything you need to start gaming in VR, plus access to a huge library of Xbox games. The limited availability means that if you want one, you should act fast. The cross-platform features are probably the coolest part. Being able to switch between your Quest and Xbox console while keeping your game progress is something that actually works well and makes the whole experience feel connected.