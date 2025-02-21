Meta Takes a Note Out of X’s Notebook: Introduces Community Notes for Apps

Meta is bringing Community Notes to Instagram, Facebook, and Threads.

Users can fact-check a post if it is misleading or lacks context.

The feature is yet to roll out but you can sign up to become a contributor by meeting their requirements.

Meta, the company behind popular social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, is finally bringing a feature inspired by X (formerly known as Twitter). Instead of having a dedicated fact-checking unit, the company is now moving to a moderated one similar to X. The Zuckerberg-owned company has often faced criticism for its fact-checking program, which led to its discontinuation last month. Here’s everything you need to know about community notes on Meta and how you can sign up as a contributor.

What Are Community Notes?

For those unfamiliar with the concept, Community Notes are, as the name suggests, a way to fact-check misleading posts or posts that don’t have enough context. The company is rolling out the feature soon, and contributors can sign up to enter the program.

Also Read:

According to Meta’s blog posts, these notes can include “background information, a tip, or an insight people might find useful”.Meta further states that “Notes will not be added to content when there is no agreement or when people agree a Note is not helpful.” It’s basically like upvoting or downvoting a comment on Reddit if the majority of the people disagree with the note or don’t find it helpful.

These notes will have a maximum character limit of 500 notes and will need to adhere to Meta’s Community Standards. This means it cannot include content that promotes crimes, dangerous organizations, scams, violence, harassment, self-injury, explicit content, etc. They should also include a link and it will be visible on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

How Can I Sign Up to Become a Community Notes Contributor?

To become a Community Notes contributor, you need to meet the following requirements:

A permanent resident of the US

More than 18 years of age

Phone number verified

Two-factor authentication enabled

Good standing or reputation

You will need to join the Community Notes waitlist and Meta will start admitting contributors when the beta ends. The company claims these notes are not visible in the app yet and it will start rolling them out in the coming months.

Also Read:

Meta’s decision to roll out community notes has a tectonic shift of sorts for a company that has been previously accused of censoring free speech. Meta has received a lot of flak for moderation, described by Zuckerberg in his own words as being “too politically biased” and destroying “more trust than they’ve created”