Meta’s Upcoming $1,000 Smart Glasses With a Screen: 5 Features You Might Love

Meta is working on a next-gen version of its smart glasses with a built-in display.

The new model, codenamed Hypernova, will let you view notifications, run apps, and control the interface with touch or gestures.

It’s expected to launch later this year and could cost over $1,000.

Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses (Image: Meta)

Meta, the company behind Facebook, currently sells its Ray-Ban smart glasses for $299. These glasses let you upload photos and videos directly to Facebook and Instagram. They’ve performed well so far, with over two million units sold. Now, Meta is working on a more advanced version that will include a built-in screen and the ability to run apps.

These upcoming Meta smart glasses are reportedly codenamed Hypernova, though the official name hasn’t been confirmed yet.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Meta could launch this new version later this year. That timing makes sense, especially after CES 2025 showcased several smart glasses with augmented reality features. Wearable tech is starting to catch on, and we may soon see more people wearing and working with smart glasses in their daily lives.

What Makes the Upcoming Meta Smart Glasses So Different?

The current version already includes a camera that lets you capture photos and videos, listen to music or podcasts, make phone calls, and even livestream. All of this happens while the glasses still look and feel like regular eyewear. But the next-generation model is expected to take things much further.

Based on recent leaks and reports, here’s what the new Meta smart glasses are expected to offer:

1. A Screen in Your Eyesight

The new version is expected to feature a small display tucked into the lower-right corner of the right lens. To see it, you’ll need to glance downward. It’ll show a dock-style home screen with icons arranged in a horizontal row, much like what you see on a Mac or Meta’s Quest headsets.

2. Yes, You’ll Be Able to Run Apps

These upgraded glasses will run on a powerful Qualcomm chip and a heavily customized version of Android. This will allow apps to run directly on the built-in display.

Pre-installed apps are expected to include Camera, Gallery, and Maps. Support for Meta’s own apps like WhatsApp and Messenger will also be available. However, it’s still unclear if users will be able to download third-party apps from a dedicated app store.

Meta’s Project Orion smart glasses (Image: Meta)

3. Notifications and Alerts from Your Phone

The new version will likely continue to work closely with the Meta View companion app on your phone. You’ll be able to view your phone notifications and alerts directly through the glasses, making it easier to stay connected without constantly pulling out your phone.

4. Gesture Controls

You’ll be able to navigate the glasses using touch-sensitive areas along the frame. Just swipe or tap to move through menus.

Meta is also expected to include its Orion neural wristband, which lets you control the interface using subtle hand gestures. For example, pinching your fingers might select an item, while rotating your hand could let you scroll.

Meta’s Orion glasses with neural wristband (Image: Meta)

5. An Upgraded Camera

Capturing moments on the go has always been a core feature of Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses. The current model is said to offer image quality similar to the iPhone 11, but the upcoming Hypernova version is expected to raise the bar.

The upgraded camera could deliver photos and videos on par with the iPhone 13, likely with better low-light performance and improved stabilization.

The Catch? A Price Tag North of $1,000

All these new features could come with a hefty price. According to Gurman, the upgraded model may start above $1,000, with some estimates going as high as $1,300 or even $1,400. For comparison, the current Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses start at just $299—that’s more than four times the price.

The steep cost likely reflects the more advanced hardware, the built-in display, and the inclusion of Meta’s gesture-based wrist controller. It’ll be interesting to see how Meta positions the product to justify that jump.