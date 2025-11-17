Michael Jackson Biopic: Release Date, Cast, Director, and More

Summary:

The Michael Jackson’s biopic titled Michael is releasing on April 24, 2026.

The Equalizer trilogy’s director is helming this project.

The nephew of Michael Jackson will be playing the titular role of King of Pop.

No matter how old you are, you’ve almost certainly listened to a Michael Jackson song at some point in your life. Whether it’s Smooth Criminal or Billie Jean, the King of Pop defined an era of music. Now, a Michael Jackson movie is set to join the growing wave of Hollywood biopics releasing in 2026. So, here’s everything you need to know about Michael, a Michael Jackson biopic.

What is Michael Jackson’s Biopic Official Release Date

Discover the making of a king.



MICHAEL – in theaters April 24, 2026. pic.twitter.com/mTRwVxrGIY — Michael (@michaelmovie) November 6, 2025

The Michael Jackson biopic will release on April 24, 2026. The movie was originally supposed to be released in April 2025 since filming had finished in May 2024. However, there were delays owing to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. The movie was further delayed owing to reshoots, which finally gave Michael a release date of April 2026.

Who’s Starring in the Michael Jackson Biopic? Full Cast List

Actor Role Jaafar Jackson Michael Jackson Juliano Krue Valdi Young Michael Jackson Miles Teller John Branca Colman Domingo Joe Jackson Kat Graham Diana Ross Kendrick Sampson Quincy Jones Nia Long Katherine Jackson Laura Harrier Suzanne de Passe Joe Gillette Steve Rubell Larenz Tate Berry Gordy Jessica Sula La Toya Jackson

Jaafar Jeremiah Jackson is playing the lead role of MJ. Interestingly, he is the real-life nephew of Michael Jackson, and Michael will be his acting debut. Joining the newbie will be Colman Domingo and Miles Teller. Domingo has previously been a part of Euphoria, Lincoln, and Edgar Wright’s newly released The Running Man. Miles Teller, on the other hand, is known for his roles in Whiplash and Top Gun: Maverick.

Who Has Directed and Written the Michael Jackson Biopic

Jaafar Jackson in and as Michael (2026) | Credit: IMDb

Michael (2026) is being directed by Antoine Fuqua, who is known for The Magnificent Seven, and Olympus Has Fallen. John Logan will serve as the writer who has penned the script for award-winning films like Gladiator, Rango, Skyfall, Hugo, and Alien: Covenant.

Dion Beebe will serve as the cinematographer for the movie and give it its iconic 80s look. His previous work includes films like Edge of Tomorrow and Collateral. Lorne Balfe will serve as the composer for the movie, who has previously scored movies like The Lego Batman Movie, Black Widow, The Wheel of Time, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.