Microsoft Makes Copilot’s Think Deeper Free But Gemini Flash Still Better

If you are a loyal Copilot user who likes to spend money on premium features then we got some interesting news for you. The company is now offering some free premium features to all Copilot users. To make its offering more competitive, it is now rolling out unlimited access to its deep research and voice capabilities. Previously, these features had a limit set for these free features since they were exclusive to Copilot Pro users.

Copilot Think Deeper and Voice Now Available for Free Users

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that is rolling out unlimited access to Voice and Think Deeper (powered by Open AI’s O1 model).

We are working hard to scale unlimited access to advanced features to as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, starting today with Voice and Think Deeper.

The voice feature is useful for conversing naturally with other people especially if you are learning a new language or meeting new people. The company claims it can also be useful for a mock interview or learning how to cook a new recipe hands-free. It works similarly to Deep Research in Gemini or ChatGPT.

Furthermore, the Think Deeper feature as the name suggests can come in handy for dealing with complex tasks like comparing prices of electric cars, planning your home renovation, or getting a pros or cons of a product.

Testing Copilot Think Deeper and Gemini Flash Thinking Experimental

Left: Copilot Think Deeper Right: Gemini Flash 2.0 Experimental

I gave the same prompt mentioned in Microsoft’s blog post for comparing electric cars to both Copilot Think Deeper and Gemini’s 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental. I found that Google’s Gemini’s Flash Thinking Experimental fared better. While both models lack access to real-time information, Gemini provides detailed considerations apart from the pros and cons for each query. Copilot came back with pros and cons too but they were surface level with limited information. I found Gemini’s suggestions more in-depth and conclusive with better recommendations. Gemini also offers additional pointers under ‘things to consider before buying’ adding more value.

Microsoft notes that users may face disruptions or delays in the service due to the increased demand or if it detects misuse, security issues, or violations of terms of use. On the other hand, Copilot Pro users will get priority access even during peak hours.

Moreover, they will be the first to get early access to experimental AI features and access to Copilot in Micorosft 365 suites such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Copilot Pro will be available for a $20 per month subscription and you can use these features via the Copilot website and Copilot app on Android and iOS apart from toggling the Copilot button in the taskbar.