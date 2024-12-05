Microsoft Store Gets Third-Party App Update Support on Windows 11

Microsoft Store will now let you update apps even if they weren’t originally downloaded and installed using it.

You can update third-party apps through the Microsoft Store only if they are listed on the Store.

Microsoft will support Amazon App Store and Epic Store apps too provided you have created an account with them.

Microsoft has opened the Store doors to third-party app stores like Amazon AppStore and Epic Store. Not only this, they are open to the idea that in the coming months, more app stores may be supported. Note that you will still need to create an account on these stores before you can browse and download their content from the Microsoft Store.

For example, If you’ve installed OBS Studio from its website on your Windows PC and an update is available, you won’t need to visit the website to find it. The update will appear alongside other apps on your system in the Microsoft Store, allowing you to update it directly from there by clicking on the update button.

You can check for pending app updates not installed from the Microsoft Store and update them directly through the Store. You can also search for any particular app you want to update but there’s a catch:

Only apps hosted directly by the Microsoft Store will update automatically. Apps downloaded from third parties but listed on the Store will require manual updates by clicking the update button which still saves time and helps you manage all installed apps in one place.

Currently, this update is available in the latest Windows 11 Insider build on the Canary channel. However, most users will need to wait a few months for its release. We recommend avoiding Insider builds, especially Canary builds, as they are not fully tested or stable.