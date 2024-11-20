Microsoft’s Windows 365 Link: $349 Mini-PC that Runs on Cloud

Microsoft has just announced a new mini PC at Ignite 2024 called Windows 365 Link. Instead of running Windows locally, it runs in the cloud and streamed to your desk. Priced at $349, this small compact Cloud PC will be available starting April 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Microsoft’s Windows 365 Link: A Mini Cloud Computer

Unlike traditional PCs that run the operating system locally, the Windows 365 Link just acts like a link between your monitor and Microsoft Cloud. It has no option to store files locally, no admin rights, and no way to install apps locally on the device. Think of it as a locked-down version of Windows 11 that corporates in the health or finance sectors may use. So employees can use it but cannot make major changes locally.

Instead, everything—including the Windows 11 operating system—is hosted in the cloud, streaming seamlessly to your screen like a Netflix movie. This cloud-based design enables the device to boot up instantly, as the Windows instance is always running in the cloud.

Locally, it is rumored to be running a lightweight OS codenamed NXT or WNC based on the Windows Core OS (WCOS). Basically, it connects to the internet allowing you to access the cloud-hosted Windows instance and manage local devices like keyboards, mice, and monitors.

Additionally, it supports password-less login through Microsoft Authenticator and comes with TPM, Secure Boot, and BitLocker encryption, none of which can be disabled. This makes it secure and especially appealing to businesses and educational institutions looking for easy-to-manage, secure computing solutions for their employees and students.

Windows 365 Link’s Hardware Specifications

Powered by an Intel processor (specs not disclosed), the Windows 365 Link comes with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for the local operating system. It’s a small, fan-less, lightweight device that stays silent on your desk. Additionally, it supports dual 4K displays.

When it comes to connectivity, the device doesn’t disappoint. It offers a versatile selection of ports:

USB-C 3.2 port

Three USB-A ports (one conveniently placed on the front)

HDMI

DisplayPort

Ethernet

Audio jack

For wireless options, it features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring seamless connectivity with both wired and wireless peripherals.

Final Thoughts

Microsoft says the Windows 365 Link is just the beginning. They plan to release more devices and work with partners to expand the Cloud PC category. The goal is to offer more choices for businesses and users looking for flexible, cloud-based computing options.