Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters UAE, SAL, SOY, TEN, ASH, DUD 4 Letters OMAN, IRAN, IRAQ, EMIR, SCUD, FARE, MAYO, SALT, ARAK, HAVA 5 Letters SUMAC, AMMAN, QATAR, TURKS, MISRI, HAMSA, ROWIE, RAITA, LASER, GARUM, MENMA 6 Letters TAHINI, SAMBAL, TURKEY, BEIRUT, ANKARA, WASABI, SESAME, HUMMUS, COFFEE, RELISH, GINGER 7 Letters LEBANON, PERSIAN, VINEGAR, CHUTNEY, TAHINIS, MIDRIFF, RETINOL, KETCHUP, HARISSA 8 Letters ABUDHABI, SARACENS, MAGHREBI, SOYSAUCE, DAMASCUS 9 Letters QATARRATA, CHICKPEAS 10 Letters MINORSCALE, MAYONNAISE 11 Letters SAUDIARABIA, HOISINSAUCE, MALTVINEGAR, GHOSTPEPPER, HORSERADISH 12 Letters BABAGHANOUSH 16 Letters SHEIKABDULBASHIR 17 Letters ROASTEDSESAMESEED 24 Letters THEANSWEROFCOURSEISONION

