Military Sword – Crossword Clue Answers

5 letters – SABRE, SABER

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 4 Letters EPEE 5 Letters SABRE, SABER, BOOTS, BLADE 6 Letters TINHAT, SABERS, CAESAR, RAPIER 7 Letters CUTLASS 8 Letters HARDWARE, SCIMITAR 9 Letters JACKBOOTS, ARTILLERY, ALEXANDER 11 Letters MINCEDWORDS 13 Letters ARTILLERYFIRE

