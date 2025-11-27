Home » Puzzles » Minced Oath – Crossword Clue Answers

Minced Oath – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersGOR, GEE, ISH, PIE, GAD, GOL
4 LettersDRAT, EGAD, HECK, JEEZ, GOSH, DARN, HOLY, DANG, RATS
5 LettersEGADS, FUDGE, POSED, DARNS, HECKS, SUGAR, SMOKE, BLAST, BYGUM, OLORD, NERTS, BEGAD
6 LettersCRIPES, GORDON, CRUMBS, CHILLI, OHDARN, DANGIT, DARNIT
7 LettersDOGGONE, BENNETT, RISSOLE, CHIPPED, THESAME, HOLYCOW, BEGORRA
8 LettersRENEGADE, BLOOMING, BEJABERS
9 LettersBARNACLES, GORBLIMEY, MINIMIZED, BYJUPITER
10 LettersEXTENUATED, COTTAGEPIE
12 LettersSHEPHERDSPIE
13 LettersJIMINYCRICKET

