Minecraft 1.21.9 The Copper Age: All New Features & Release Date

Minecraft’s next big update is almost here! The Copper Age update (version 1.21.9) drops in two days from now. After four years of copper being mostly decorative, Mojang is finally giving this material a real purpose. Let’s dive into everything you need to know about this game-changing update.

The Copper Age update officially releases on September 30, 2025. The update will be available for Java Edition on this date, so make sure you’ve got some time set aside to explore all the new features.

The Copper Age brings tons of new content centered around copper. Here’s a breakdown of all the major additions coming to the game:

Category New Features Mobs Copper Golem Tools Copper Sword, Axe, Pickaxe, Shovel Armor Copper Helmet, Chestplate, Leggings, Boots Storage Copper Chest Decorations Copper Torch, Lantern, Bars, Chains Blocks Shelves (all wood types) Items Copper Nugget, Copper Horse Armor

The Copper Golem: Your New Helper

The star of this update is definitely the Copper Golem. This little guy has been a fan favorite since it lost the mob vote years ago, and now it’s finally here. To make one, just place a jack o’lantern or carved pumpkin on top of a copper block. Copper golem has 12 health points (6 hearts) and comes with some really useful features. It can help you sort items between chests – it’ll pick up items from copper chests and put them into regular wooden chests. The golem can carry up to 16 items at a time and will search for chests within 32 blocks horizontally and 8 blocks vertically.

Finally, we’re getting a full set of copper equipment! The tools work exactly like stone tools in terms of damage and mining speed, but they’re more enchantable than diamond tools (though slightly less than iron). This makes copper gear a great early-game option when you want to add enchantments.

The armor provides better protection than leather or gold, with the full set giving you 12 armor points total. It’s not as strong as iron armor, but it lasts longer than leather or gold. Plus, you can now find copper horse armor in loot chests, giving your horse 4 armor points of protection.

New Building and Storage Options

Copper Chests are a game-changer for storage systems. These special chests work with copper golems for automated sorting. Shelves are another exciting addition. Made from stripped logs, these blocks can hold and display up to 3 items each.

The Copper Age update is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Minecraft updates in recent memory. After years of copper being mostly useless beyond building, we’re finally getting practical uses for all that ore we’ve been mining.