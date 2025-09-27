How to Get Free Copper Golem Hoodie in Minecraft Bedrock

Mojang is giving away a free Copper Golem Hoodie skin to celebrate Minecraft Live 2025. You can grab this limited-time reward starting September 27, 2025, but there’s a catch – you’ll need to use TikTok to get it. The process involves watching a Minecraft stream on TikTok Live for a few minutes, then redeeming a code on the Minecraft website. Here’s everything you need to know about claiming this free skin before it’s gone.

When Can You Get the Copper Golem Hoodie in Minecraft?

The Copper Golem Hoodie will be available from Saturday, September 27, 2025, until Tuesday, October 21, 2025. That gives you almost a month to claim it, so you don’t need to rush if you miss the main Minecraft Live broadcast on September 27. The main event starts at 7PM CEST (10AM PDT) on September 27, but you can claim the skin anytime during that month-long window.

What You’ll Need Before Starting

You’ll need a TikTok account and the TikTok app installed on your phone or tablet. Unfortunately, this won’t work if you’re just using TikTok through a web browser – you have to use the actual app. You’ll also need your Microsoft account information ready since you’ll be redeeming the code through Minecraft’s official website. Make sure your Microsoft account is linked to your Minecraft account before you start.

How to Claim the Copper Golem Hoodie in Minecraft?

Here’s how to get your free Copper Golem Hoodie:

First, open the TikTok app on your device . Look for the search icon in the top-right corner and tap it. Type “Minecraft” in the search bar and hit search.

. Look for the search icon in the top-right corner and tap it. Type “Minecraft” in the search bar and hit search. Once the results show up, look at the top of the page where you’ll see different categories. Tap on the “ Live ” category to see all the active Minecraft streams happening right now.

” category to see all the active Minecraft streams happening right now. Pick any Minecraft stream from the list . Make sure it’s from a partner account and has “Game Reward” enabled – you should see indicators showing this on the stream.

. Make sure it’s from a partner account and has “Game Reward” enabled – you should see indicators showing this on the stream. After three minutes pass, a Game Reward icon will pop up on the top-left of your screen. Tap on it to get your code. The code will be 25 characters long.

Tap on it to get your code. The Copy that code and head over to Minecraft’s redemption page on your web browser. Sign in with your Microsoft account if you haven’t already.

and head over to Sign in with your Microsoft account if you haven’t already. Paste your code in the blank space on the redemption page. Click “Redeem” and then confirm that you want to add the reward to your account. Once that’s done, the Copper Golem Hoodie will be available in your Minecraft Bedrock game.

If your code gives an error when redeeming, double-check that you copied it exactly as shown. The code is case-sensitive and needs all 25 characters entered correctly.