Minecraft Blast Announced – New Mobile Puzzle Game from Mojang & Candy Crush Devs

Mojang Studios is teaming up with King, the developers behind Candy Crush Saga, to create Minecraft Blast – a new mobile puzzle game combining match-three gameplay with Minecraft’s blocky world. The free-to-play game is currently in early testing with limited playtests available only in Malaysia on iOS. This marks Mojang’s push into casual mobile gaming by partnering with one of the most successful mobile game studios in the world.

What Is Minecraft Blast?

Minecraft Blast is a free-to-play match puzzle game set in the Minecraft universe. Players match blocks by color or type to complete levels, similar to how Candy Crush works but with Minecraft’s signature blocky aesthetic. The game offers quick, casual play sessions designed for mobile gaming. Each level gives you a limited number of moves to match puzzles and collect specific items shown in the goal section. This makes it perfect for playing in short bursts throughout the day.

Beyond just matching puzzles, players can unlock and build Minecraft-themed spaces. As you progress through levels, you’ll gain access to creative building areas inspired by the original Minecraft world where you can construct imaginative structures.

Minecraft Blast Expected Release Timeline

No official release date has been announced since the game is still in very early development. The current testing phase in Malaysia represents the beginning of a long development and refinement process. Based on typical mobile game development timelines, expect several months of testing in various regions before a global launch. King and Mojang will likely expand testing gradually to more countries and platforms while gathering feedback.

Current Playtest Details

The first playtest is extremely limited – it’s only available in Malaysia on the Apple App Store in English. This is standard practice for mobile game development where developers test in specific markets before expanding globally.

Minecraft Blast will be free to download and play, following the successful monetization model King perfected with Candy Crush. Expect optional in-game purchases for things like extra moves, special boosts, or cosmetic items.