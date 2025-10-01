How to Make Copper Chain in Minecraft 1.21.9?

Copper chains are a new decorative block added in Minecraft 1.21.9 (The Copper Age update) that offer builders a versatile alternative to iron chains. They work just like iron chains but with the added feature of oxidizing over time, giving you four different color variations from a single block type. Whether you’re creating an ancient ruins build, a steampunk contraption, or just want more options for hanging your lanterns, copper chains provide both functionality and aesthetic variety. Let us take a look at how to make a Copper Chain in Minecraft.

Crafting Recipe for Copper Chain in Minecraft

Making copper chains is straightforward. You need just two ingredients:

1 Copper Ingot (placed in the middle slot)

(placed in the middle slot) 2 Copper Nuggets (placed above and below the ingot)

Place these in a vertical line in your crafting table – copper nugget on top, copper ingot in the middle, and another copper nugget at the bottom. This recipe yields 1 copper chain. Since copper nuggets are new to this update, you can craft them by placing a single copper ingot in any crafting slot, which gives you 9 copper nuggets. This means one copper ingot essentially becomes 4.5 chains worth of materials when broken down into nuggets.

How Copper Chains Work

Copper chains function exactly like iron chains in terms of placement and connectivity. You can place them vertically or horizontally, and they connect to other chains that share the same orientation. They’re perfect for suspending lanterns, bells, and hanging signs, with the chain texture connecting seamlessly to these items.

One useful feature is that copper chains don’t need a supporting block – they can float freely in mid-air once placed. You can also push them with pistons without breaking them, making them useful in redstone contraptions.

Oxidation and Color Variations

The unique feature of copper chains is their oxidation. Fresh copper chains start with that bright orange-copper color, but over time they change through four stages:

Regular Exposed Weathered Oxidized

If you want to keep your copper chains at a specific oxidation level, you can wax them using honeycomb. Simply combine the copper chain with honeycomb in a crafting table to create a waxed version that won’t oxidize further. To remove oxidation from chains that have already aged, use an axe on them. Each use removes one stage of oxidation, so you can revert an oxidized chain back to its original copper color with three axe uses. Lightning strikes also instantly remove all oxidation from copper chains.