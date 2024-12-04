Minecraft Garden Awakens: Everything Included With the Update

Minecraft is locked in to release the Garden Awakens update on December 3, 2024. Mojang will be bringing many new things including biome, mob, and more. While the update is set to launch during Winter, it does feel eerie to some extent. Here are all the goodies to be excited about with the upcoming update.

These are the new features and items arriving with Minecraft Garden Awakens update:

New Biome: Pale Garden

Credit: Mojang

Minecraft is known for its procedurally generated environment including various biomes like deserts, swamps, plains, and more. In addition to the existing ones, the Pale Garden will be added with the Garden Awakens update.

The biome looks like an infected version of regular plains. With a less saturated color scheme, the biome gives out a creepy feel. While walking through this new biome, players will face spooky sounds making each step feel scary. Additionally, the usual mellow soundscape also vanishes once players set their foot into this biome.

New Mob: Creaking

Credit: Mojang

Beware while you traverse the Pale Garden after the sun goes down as you may face a new mob. Don’t think you can fight it off with your shiny sword as it takes no damage at all. However, you can kill it by locating its heart inside of a tree. All you have to do is hit a Creaking and it will indicate which tree has its heart.

Creaking is a unique yet creepy mob added with the Garden Awakens update in Minecraft. The mob stops moving when you look at it. But if you turn away, it will start making its way towards you. As mentioned before, all music stops after stepping into Pale Garden. But when a Creaking shows up near you, it will play a piece of music to alert you.

New Items and Resources: Eyeblossom, Pale Oak, and Resin

Credit: Mojang

A new resource called Resin has been added to the Minecraft Garden Awakens update. These can be extracted by destroying Creaking Hearts attached to a Pale Oak Tree and putting them in a Furnace. Resin can be used to create various building items like bricks, slabs, stairs, and more.

The Pale Garden holds a new type of flower called the Eyeblossom. These reactive flowers bloom in the biome once the night sets in with an orange tip. They added in the biome to trick the players as the orange tint on these flowers looks similar to Creaking’s eyes.

Eyeblossoms aren’t just decorative items as they can be used to create Mysterious Stew. To make the Suspicious Stew add Red Mushroom, Brown Mushroom, Eyeblossom, and Bowl.

Pale Oak can be acquired easily by chopping down trees in the Pale Garden biome. The wood blocks have a greyish-brown hue and can be used for decor. So get ready to unleash your creativity with the upcoming Garden Awakens update for Minecraft.