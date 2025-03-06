Minecraft Live 2025: Everything You Need to Know!

Minecraft fans have something big to look forward to this month as Mojang has officially announced Minecraft Live 2025, the popular yearly event that gives players a glimpse into the future of the world’s most famous block-building game. This marks the fifth installment of the event, and it promises to deliver exciting new content and announcements for the Minecraft community.

When is Minecraft Live 2025?

The event will be available to watch online through YouTube, Twitch, and Minecraft.net. Here’s when it will be happening across different countries:

Country Local Time United States (Eastern) 1:00 PM, March 22 United States (Pacific) 10:00 AM, March 22 United Kingdom 5:00 PM, March 22 Germany 6:00 PM, March 22 Japan 2:00 AM, March 23 Australia (Sydney) 4:00 AM, March 23 Brazil 2:00 PM, March 22 India 10:30 PM, March 22 South Africa 7:00 PM, March 22 Minecraft Live 2025 time and date across different timezones

What to Expect at Minecraft Live 2025

This year’s Minecraft Live comes with some interesting timing. Unlike previous years where the event has typically happened annually with considerable gaps between shows, Mojang has changed its approach. The developer noted that this event is happening just six months after the last one because they plan to “share more of our epic plans more regularly” going forward.

The announcement trailer gives fans a taste of what to expect, showcasing several mobs dancing to upbeat music. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice the trailer highlights the upcoming climate-related changes for some of Minecraft’s passive mobs, including new variants of Cows, Chickens, and Pigs.

According to Mojang’s announcement, the event will feature “never-before-seen game drop content” and provide “top-secret insights” directly from the developers. This aligns with Mojang’s recent shift away from massive yearly updates toward smaller, more frequent “game drops” throughout the year.

The event will also likely serve as a promotion for the upcoming A Minecraft Movie, which is set to release on April 4, just a couple weeks after the live show. Considering the timing, Minecraft Live 2025 might be the last major event before the film’s debut, making it both a celebration of the game and a promotional vehicle for the movie.

The Deep Dig, a special after-show, will start immediately following the main presentation. This extended segment will feature first playthroughs of the new content drop, developers sharing insights, and appearances from mystery guests. Whether you’re interested in learning about new game features, getting insights from the developers, or catching exclusive movie content, the March 22 event looks set to deliver plenty of exciting news for the Minecraft community.