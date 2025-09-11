Minecraft Live September 2025 Date, Countdown and More

The second Minecraft Live event of 2025 is coming soon, and it’s packed with exciting updates. If you’ve been waiting to see what’s next for your favorite block-building game, this event will show off some amazing new features. Let’s take a look at all the details, including when to watch, how to tune in, and everything you can expect from The Copper Age update.

Minecraft Live Event Date and Time

Minecraft Live September 2025 will happen on September 27, 2025, at 10 AM PDT (that’s 7 PM CEST for European players). Mojang just announced this date, and the community is already buzzing with excitement about what’s coming.

Countdown to Minecraft Live September 2025

We’re just weeks away from seeing the biggest Minecraft update in months. The upcoming Minecraft 1.21.9 update is called “The Copper Age,” and the name tells you everything about what’s coming.

How to Watch Minecraft Live

You have tons of options to watch the event, so you can pick whatever works best for you. The official broadcast will be available on:

Minecraft.net – the official website

– the official website YouTube

Twitch

Instagram

What to Expect from Minecraft Live September 2025

This update is all about expanding the copper family in Minecraft, and there’s way more coming than just the Copper Golems. You’ll get access to brand new copper items that will change your building and survival strategies.

The update brings a whole collection of copper gear. You’ll be able to craft copper armor and tools, giving you more options for your equipment loadout. The developers are also adding copper chests for storage, copper chains for decoration, and even copper lanterns and torches to light up your builds.

Copper shelves are coming too, which means you’ll have new ways to organize and display your items. These additions make copper way more useful than it currently is in the game. During the live event, you’ll get exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the Minecraft development team.

The developers will likely reveal the official release date for The Copper Age update during the broadcast. Make sure you’re ready to watch on September 27 and see everything Mojang has been working on for this exciting update.