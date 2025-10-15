Minecraft Gets Poppy Playtime Add-On: Which Characters Join the Game?

If you love both horror games and Minecraft, you’re in for a spooky treat! The scary characters from Poppy Playtime have just jumped into Minecraft through a brand new add-on you can grab right now from the marketplace. So, which Poppy Playtime characters join the Minecraft add-on? Check them out here!

What’s Inside Minecraft Poppy Playtime Add-On

Mob Entertainment worked together with Spark Universe to bring this crossover to life. You can now face off against five terrifying monsters from the Poppy Playtime worlds, and each one will give you a different kind of scare.

The add-on costs 990 Minecoins and transforms your normal Minecraft world into something way more intense. Instead of just worrying about creepers and zombies, you’ll now have to deal with some seriously creepy toys that want to hunt you down.

All Minecraft Poppy Playtime Add-On Characters

Each monster in this Huggy & Friends Add-On pack acts differently, which keeps things interesting and scary. Here is the list of Poppy Playtime characters that are available in the add-on:

Huggy Wuggy

Mommy Long Legs

CatNap

The Doctor

Doey the Doughman

Huggy Wuggy will never stop chasing you once he spots you. Mommy Long Legs makes you play sinister games. CatNap appears in dreamlike sequences that mess with your head. The Doctor watches your every move with surveillance tactics. And Doey the Doughman might seem friendly at first, but he switches between helping and hurting you without warning.

However, not everything in this add-on wants to kill you. The Smiling Critters are friendly companions that fight beside you and give you helpful status effects. When you’re low on health or stuck in a tough battle, these cheerful helpers can make the difference between surviving and respawning.

Huggy & Friends Add-On Reward

If you manage to survive these horror encounters, you will earn something cool. The GrabPack Hands give you special abilities that change how you move around the world. You can grapple across long distances to reach far blocks. In addition to that, you can also shock your enemies to stun them. Last but not least, you will be able to burn hostile mobs that get too close to you.

These abilities make the danger worth it. You’ll actually be able to use these powers to escape from the monsters or reach places you couldn’t get to before.

Dress Up With Persona Items

Beyond the main add-on, you can buy five wearable cosmetic items to customize your character. The persona items let you wear the GrabPack on your back, put on the Huggy Wuggy Head or Kissy Missy Head, or dress in DogDay Pajamas and CatNap Pajamas. These don’t change gameplay, though, but they let you show off your love for Poppy Playtime while you play.

Zach Belanger, who co-founded Mob Entertainment, called this collaboration a dream come true. The team wanted to mix the suspenseful horror of Poppy Playtime with the creative freedom that Minecraft gives you. You get the best of both games in one package.

The add-on is available now in the Minecraft Marketplace. If you want a scarier survival experience or just love the Poppy Playtime characters, this pack gives you fresh ways to play Minecraft that feel totally different from the base game.