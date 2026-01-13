If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedure, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 12, 2026, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedure – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedure.

11 letters – ARTHROSCOPY

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedure. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 34 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters EKE, AGE 4 Letters HOPE, ATOR, VERY, ALOT, RARE 5 Letters LASIK, HEATH, NEEDS, DOCKS 6 Letters PEOPLE, OPENUP, GETSBY, NOLESS, HADONE, PICKAT, VIENNA 7 Letters KEYHOLE, INITIAL, ATLEAST 8 Letters EITHEROR, TARRAGON, MEAGERLY, SUSSURRO 9 Letters COMPLIANT, BILINGUAL, MAMMOGRAM 10 Letters TICKEDOVER, EXPERIMENT 11 Letters ARTHROSCOPY, VIVISECTION, HEATBENDING 15 Letters ELEVATORAFINGER, CATCHFORTYWINKS 16 Letters RADIALKERATOTOMY, BARIATRICSURGERY 19 Letters ENDOVASCULARCOILING, COLLOIDCYSTDRAINAGE 20 Letters ANTERIORCOLPORRHAPHY 22 Letters VERTICALWEDGERESECTION 23 Letters STEREOTACTICBRAINBIOPSY 26 Letters ATRIALFIBRILLATIONABLATION 34 Letters EXTRACORPOREALSHOCKWAVELITHOTRIPSY

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.