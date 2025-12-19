Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer Today, December 19, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Friday, December 19, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 19, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Completely and utterly sacred? (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 19, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening phrase “Completely and utterly” is the direct definition; look for a six-letter adverb meaning entirely.

The opening phrase “Completely and utterly” is the direct definition; look for a six-letter adverb meaning entirely. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a simple charade with a letter addition.

This is a simple charade with a letter addition. Identify the Fodder: The key word for “sacred” is a familiar four-letter synonym.

The key word for “sacred” is a familiar four-letter synonym. Process: Take the word meaning sacred, then add a single-letter abbreviation clued by “with” to form the full answer.

Take the word meaning sacred, then add a single-letter abbreviation clued by “with” to form the full answer. Starts with the letter ‘W’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, December 19, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, December 19, 2025: WHOLLY

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Completely and utterly” = WHOLLY, meaning entirely.

“Completely and utterly” = WHOLLY, meaning entirely. Wordplay: “Sacred?” gives HOLY . “With” is abbreviated to W . Put them together: W + HOLY → WHOLLY .



Nice tidy charade with a playful question mark; did the sacred angle help you see the whole picture?

