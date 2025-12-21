"'Too many!' you said..." Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December 21, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Sunday, December 21, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 21, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

“Too many!” you said, leaving a throuple arrangement (8)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 21, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The quoted phrase “Too many!” is your direct definition; think of an eight-letter word meaning an excess.

The quoted phrase “Too many!” is your direct definition; think of an eight-letter word meaning an excess. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a subtraction clue.

This is a subtraction clue. Identify the Fodder: The fodder is a word meaning a throuple arrangement, that is something involving three.

The fodder is a word meaning a throuple arrangement, that is something involving three. Process: Remove a short expression you might say aloud (“you said”) from that fodder to leave a word meaning excess.

Remove a short expression you might say aloud (“you said”) from that fodder to leave a word meaning excess. Starts with the letter ‘P’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, December 21, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, December 21, 2025: PLETHORA

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Too many!” = PLETHORA, meaning an excess or overabundance.

“Too many!” = PLETHORA, meaning an excess or overabundance. Wordplay: Start with TRI + PLE + THORA as the idea of a “throuple arrangement” suggesting THREEFOLD or MULTIPLE, pointing toward the structure of the word. “You said” indicates removing AH (an exclamation spoken aloud). Removing that spoken element leaves PLETHORA .



Nice playful subtraction with a spoken aside; did the idea of saying “too many” lead you straight to the excess?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below: