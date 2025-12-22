“‘Leads from our karaoke…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December 22, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Monday, December 22, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 22, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Leads from our karaoke club amps interfere with Bose volume setting? (8)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 22, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final phrase “Bose volume setting?” is the definition; think of a type of speaker placement or enclosure.

The final phrase “Bose volume setting?” is the definition; think of a type of speaker placement or enclosure. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is an initial-letters plus anagram clue.

This is an initial-letters plus anagram clue. Identify the Fodder: Look at the leads (first letters) of Our Karaoke Club Amps .

Look at the leads (first letters) of . Process: Take those initial letters, then use “interfere” as the anagram indicator to rearrange them into an eight-letter answer fitting the definition.

Take those initial letters, then use “interfere” as the anagram indicator to rearrange them into an eight-letter answer fitting the definition. Starts with the letter ‘B’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, December 22, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, December 22, 2025: BOOKCASE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Bose volume setting?” = BOOKCASE, a type of speaker enclosure used for audio systems.

“Bose volume setting?” = BOOKCASE, a type of speaker enclosure used for audio systems. Wordplay: Take the first letters (leads) of Our Karaoke Club Amps → O K C A . “Interfere” signals that these letters should be rearranged and expanded by duplication as needed by the surface reading. Rearranging those letters gives B O O K C A S E → BOOKCASE . that spoken element leaves PLETHORA .



Nice tidy initials-based anagram; did spotting the karaoke club leads help the speakers fall into place?

