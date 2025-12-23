“Agitate, unload, dry!” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December 23, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Tuesday, December 23, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 23, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Agitate, unload, dry! (2, 7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 23, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final word “dry!” is the definition; think of a common household task that results in things being dry.

The final word “dry!” is the definition; think of a common household task that results in things being dry. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a charade using short verb synonyms.

This is a charade using short verb synonyms. Identify the Fodder: Look for short words meaning “agitate” and “unload.”

Look for short words meaning “agitate” and “unload.” Process: Combine a verb meaning agitate with one meaning unload to form a familiar two-word phrase that fits the definition.

Combine a verb meaning agitate with one meaning unload to form a familiar two-word phrase that fits the definition. Starts with the letter ‘D’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, December 23, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, December 23, 2025: DO LAUNDRY

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “dry!” = DO LAUNDRY, since doing laundry includes drying clothes.

“dry!” = DO LAUNDRY, since doing laundry includes drying clothes. Wordplay: “Agitate” gives DO , as in to do or fuss over something. “Unload” gives LAUNDRY , in the sense of unloading clothes for washing. Put them together: DO + LAUNDRY → DO LAUNDRY .



Nice everyday charade; did the simple verb pairing wash over you quickly?

