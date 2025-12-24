“Prancer prances, adorning…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December 24, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Wednesday, December 24, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 24, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Prancer prances, adorning exterior of tree for Jesus, perhaps (9)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 24, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final phrase “for Jesus, perhaps” is the definition; think of a nine-letter profession traditionally associated with him.

The final phrase “for Jesus, perhaps” is the definition; think of a nine-letter profession traditionally associated with him. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is an anagram with an added pair of letters.

This is an anagram with an added pair of letters. Identify the Fodder: The main fodder is the word PRANCER .

The main fodder is the word . Process: Use “prances” as the anagram indicator for PRANCER, then add the exterior letters of Tree to complete the word.

Use “prances” as the anagram indicator for PRANCER, then add the exterior letters of to complete the word. Starts with the letter ‘C’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, December 24, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, December 24, 2025: CARPENTER

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “dry!” = DO LAUNDRY, since doing laundry includes drying clothes.

“dry!” = DO LAUNDRY, since doing laundry includes drying clothes. Wordplay: Start with PRANCER . “Prances” signals an anagram of those letters. “Exterior of tree” gives T and E . Add T and E to the anagram of PRANCER to form CARPENTER .



Nice festive anagram with a biblical finish; did the prancing reindeer help you nail the profession?

