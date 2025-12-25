“Christmas now?” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December 25, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Thursday, December 25, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 25, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Christmas now? (7, 3)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 25, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The word “now” is your direct definition; think of a phrase meaning current or contemporary.

The word “now” is your direct definition; think of a phrase meaning current or contemporary. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a cryptic definition with a seasonal twist.

This is a cryptic definition with a seasonal twist. Identify the Fodder: There is no separate letter fodder here; the whole clue contributes to the idea.

There is no separate letter fodder here; the whole clue contributes to the idea. Process: Read “Christmas” not as the holiday, but as something associated with it, then reinterpret “now?” as a modern-time indicator.

Read “Christmas” not as the holiday, but as something associated with it, then reinterpret “now?” as a modern-time indicator. Starts with the letter ‘P’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, December 25, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, December 25, 2025: PRESENT DAY

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “now” = PRESENT DAY, meaning the current time.

“now” = PRESENT DAY, meaning the current time. Wordplay: “Christmas” points to PRESENT , something you get at Christmas. Add DAY , giving a phrase that also means “now.” The question mark flags the playful reinterpretation.



Nice seasonal cryptic definition; did the Christmas present lead you straight to the present day?

