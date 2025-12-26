"Places to read two..." Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December 26, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Friday, December 26, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 26, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Places to read two signs overlapping (9)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 26, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening phrase "Places to read" is your direct definition; think of where reading commonly happens.

The opening phrase “Places to read” is your direct definition; think of where reading commonly happens. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a letter-overlap construction.

Identify the Fodder: The two short words involved are LIB and RARIES, suggested by "two signs."

Process: Overlap the end of one word with the beginning of the other, sharing letters to form a single nine-letter word.

Overlap the end of one word with the beginning of the other, sharing letters to form a single nine-letter word. Starts with the letter ‘L’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, December 26, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, December 26, 2025: LIBRARIES

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Places to read” = LIBRARIES.

“Places to read” = LIBRARIES. Wordplay: Take LIB (short for library, a sign you might see). Take RARIES (as in rare items, another sign you might encounter). Let the words overlap naturally on R to form LIBRARIES .



Nice smooth overlap construction; did spotting the shared letters help the reading places appear?

