“Pole Dancer lives at…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December 27, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Saturday, December 27, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 27, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Pole Dancer lives at manor – that’s secret! (5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 27, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening word "Pole" is your direct definition; think of one of the four cardinal points.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is an anagram plus letter-addition clue.

Identify the Fodder: The main fodder is the word MANOR

Process: Use "Dancer" as the anagram indicator for MANOR, then add a letter clued by "secret" to complete the direction.

Starts with the letter 'N'

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, December 27, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, December 27, 2025: NORTH

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Pole” = NORTH, one of the Earth’s poles.

“Pole” = NORTH, one of the Earth’s poles. Wordplay: Take MANOR . “Dancer” signals an anagram, giving ROMAN . “Lives” contributes OR (as in resides). “Secret!” supplies H , a common abbreviation. Combining the required letters produces NORTH .



Nice slightly sneaky construction; did the pole definition guide you through the dancing letters?

