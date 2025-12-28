“Tinder mismatch after swiping…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December 28, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Sunday, December 28, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 28, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Tinder mismatch after swiping right… Abort! (3, 2)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 28, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final word “Abort!” is the direct definition; think of a short two-word command meaning stop completely.

The final word “Abort!” is the direct definition; think of a short two-word command meaning stop completely. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a deletion plus charade clue.

This is a deletion plus charade clue. Identify the Fodder: Focus on the word TINDER as your main letter source.

Focus on the word as your main letter source. Process: “Swiping right” tells you to remove the rightmost letter from TINDER, leaving a shorter word that can be split into two parts matching the definition.

“Swiping right” tells you to remove the rightmost letter from TINDER, leaving a shorter word that can be split into two parts matching the definition. Starts with the letter ‘E’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, December 28, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, December 28, 2025: END IT

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Abort!” = END IT, meaning stop immediately.

“Abort!” = END IT, meaning stop immediately. Wordplay: Start with TINDER . “Swiping right” tells you to drop the final letter R , leaving TINDE . A Tinder “mismatch” suggests splitting or rearranging that result. That resolves neatly into END IT .



Nice modern surface with a clean deletion; did the swipe-right instruction make it click for you?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below: