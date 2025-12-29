“Married life turns cold after…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December 29, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Monday, December 29, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 29, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Married life turns cold after we first kiss (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 29, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening phrase “Married life” is your direct definition; think of a seven-letter word for the state of being married.

The opening phrase “Married life” is your direct definition; think of a seven-letter word for the state of being married. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a charade using small word parts.

This is a charade using small word parts. Identify the Fodder: The key elements come from “we first,” “kiss,” and a word meaning “turns cold.”

The key elements come from “we first,” “kiss,” and a word meaning “turns cold.” Process: Take the first letter of WE, add a short word meaning kissed, then follow it with a word meaning becomes cold.

Take the first letter of WE, add a short word meaning kissed, then follow it with a word meaning becomes cold. Starts with the letter ‘W’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, December 29, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, December 29, 2025: WEDLOCK

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Married life” = WEDLOCK, the state of being married.

“Married life” = WEDLOCK, the state of being married. Wordplay: “We first” gives W . “Kiss” gives ED , as in having wed or been kissed in matrimony. “Turns cold” gives LOCK , meaning to become frozen or fixed. Put together: W + ED + LOCK → WEDLOCK .



Nice clean charade; did the shift from warmth to cold help seal the married state?

