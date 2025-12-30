“Spell POTS, SUN, OLD…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December 30, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Tuesday, December 30, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 30, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Spell POTS, SUN, OLD & CAR wrong? (9)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 30, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening word “Spell” is your direct definition; think of something associated with magic.

The opening word “Spell” is your direct definition; think of something associated with magic. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a multi-word anagram clue.

This is a multi-word anagram clue. Identify the Fodder: The fodder is the four words POTS, SUN, OLD & CAR .

The fodder is the four words . Process: “Wrong?” is the anagram indicator telling you to mix all those letters together to form a single nine-letter word fitting the definition.

“Wrong?” is the anagram indicator telling you to mix all those letters together to form a single nine-letter word fitting the definition. Starts with the letter ‘C’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, December 30, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, December 30, 2025: CAULDRONS

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Spell” = CAULDRONS, vessels commonly used in spell-casting.

“Spell” = CAULDRONS, vessels commonly used in spell-casting. Wordplay: Take all the letters from POTS + SUN + OLD + CAR . “Wrong?” signals an anagram of those combined letters. Rearranging them gives C A U L D R O N S → CAULDRONS .



Nice full-sweep anagram; did gathering all four little words help the magical container appear?

