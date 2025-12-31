“Hunted lost bear, sleep…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December 31, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Wednesday, December 31, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 31, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Hunted lost bear, sleep-deprived grizzly with an appetite (8)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 31, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final phrase “with an appetite” is your direct definition; think of an eight-letter adverb meaning in a hungry manner.

The final phrase “with an appetite” is your direct definition; think of an eight-letter adverb meaning in a hungry manner. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a subtraction plus anagram clue.

This is a subtraction plus anagram clue. Identify the Fodder: Look at HUNTED and BEAR , which appear explicitly in the clue.

Look at and , which appear explicitly in the clue. Process: Remove the letters of BEAR from HUNTED BEAR as suggested by “lost bear,” then use “sleep-deprived” to indicate removing the first letter of grizzly (G), and anagram what remains to reach the answer.

Remove the letters of BEAR from HUNTED BEAR as suggested by “lost bear,” then use “sleep-deprived” to indicate removing the first letter of grizzly (G), and anagram what remains to reach the answer. Starts with the letter ‘H’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, December 31, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, December 31, 2025: HUNGRILY

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “with an appetite” = HUNGRILY.

“with an appetite” = HUNGRILY. Wordplay: Start with HUNTED BEAR . “Lost bear” tells you to remove the letters B E A R , leaving H U N T E D . “Sleep-deprived grizzly” tells you to take GRIZZLY without its first letter, giving RIZZLY . Combine HUNTED + RIZZLY, then anagram as directed to produce HUNGRILY .



Nice layered subtraction-plus-anagram; did losing the bear help the hungry meaning emerge?

