“Chicken crosses avenue to…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January 1, 2026

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Thursday, January 1, 2026!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – January 1, 2026

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Chicken crosses avenue to get to the other side? (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – January 1, 2026

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final phrase “the other side?” is your definition; think of where one might go after this life.

The final phrase “the other side?” is your definition; think of where one might go after this life. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a container (crosses) clue.

This is a container (crosses) clue. Identify the Fodder: The key parts are CHICKEN shortened to a bird, and avenue abbreviated.

The key parts are shortened to a bird, and abbreviated. Process: Take a short word for chicken, place the abbreviation for avenue inside it, as directed by “crosses.”

Take a short word for chicken, place the abbreviation for avenue inside it, as directed by “crosses.” Starts with the letter ‘H’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, January 1, 2026!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, January 1, 2026: HEAVEN

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “the other side?” = HEAVEN, a playful reference to the afterlife.

“the other side?” = HEAVEN, a playful reference to the afterlife. Wordplay: “Chicken” gives HEN . “Avenue” is abbreviated to AVE . “Crosses” tells you to put AVE inside HEN. Insert AVE into HEN to get H(AVE)N → HEAVEN .



Nice classic container clue; did the chicken finally make it to the other side for you?

