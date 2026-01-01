Home » Puzzles » “Chicken crosses avenue to…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January 1, 2026

“Chicken crosses avenue to…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January 1, 2026

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Thursday, January 1, 2026!

"Chicken crosses avenue to…" Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January 1, 2026

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – January 1, 2026

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Chicken crosses avenue to get to the other side? (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – January 1, 2026

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

  • Think Simple Definition: The final phrase “the other side?” is your definition; think of where one might go after this life.
  • Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a container (crosses) clue.
  • Identify the Fodder: The key parts are CHICKEN shortened to a bird, and avenue abbreviated.
  • Process: Take a short word for chicken, place the abbreviation for avenue inside it, as directed by “crosses.”
  • Starts with the letter ‘H’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, January 1, 2026!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, January 1, 2026:

HEAVEN

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • Definition: “the other side?” = HEAVEN, a playful reference to the afterlife.
  • Wordplay:
    • “Chicken” gives HEN.
    • “Avenue” is abbreviated to AVE.
    • “Crosses” tells you to put AVE inside HEN.
    • Insert AVE into HEN to get H(AVE)N → HEAVEN.

Nice classic container clue; did the chicken finally make it to the other side for you?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1392 (January 1, 2026)

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (January 1, 2026)

Today’s Hurdle #1461 Answer – January 1, 2026

Cleaner – Crossword Clue Answers

Mope – Crossword Clue Answers

Quail Group – Crossword Clue Answers

Plots a course – Crossword Clue Answers

“2025 in news and politics” The New Yorker Crossword Answers:...

Remote Distant – Crossword Clue Answers

Right of Precedence – Crossword Clue Answers