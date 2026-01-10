"Original dry rot scraped from..." Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January 10, 2026

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Saturday, January 10, 2026!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – January 10, 2026

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Original dry rot scraped from Victorian-styled drawer from centuries ago? (2, 5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – January 10, 2026

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final phrase "from centuries ago?" is your definition, pointing to a famous historical figure from long ago.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a subtraction plus anagram clue.

Identify the Fodder: The main fodder is VICTORIAN.

Process: "Dry rot scraped" tells you to remove ROT from VICTORIAN, then "styled" signals an anagram of what remains to form the (2, 5) name.

Starts with the letter 'D'

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, January 10, 2026!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, January 10, 2026: DA VINCI

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “drawer from centuries ago?” = DA VINCI, famously known for drawings as well as paintings.

“drawer from centuries ago?” = DA VINCI, famously known for drawings as well as paintings. Wordplay: Start with VICTORIAN . “Dry rot scraped” tells you to remove ROT , leaving VICIAN . “Styled” signals an anagram of VICIAN. Anagramming VICIAN gives VINCI , and adding DA produces DA VINCI .



Nice clean subtraction-plus-anagram; did spotting ROT inside VICTORIAN help the old master appear?

