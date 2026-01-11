“Oceanographer’s 9 to 5 is noble?” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January 11, 2026

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Sunday, January 11, 2026!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – January 11, 2026

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Oceanographer’s 9 to 5 is noble? (5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – January 11, 2026

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final word “noble?” is your direct definition; think of a five-letter noble gas.

The final word “noble?” is your direct definition; think of a five-letter noble gas. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a hidden answer clue.

This is a hidden answer clue. Identify the Fodder: Look inside the word oceanographer’s for the answer letters.

Look inside the word for the answer letters. Process: “9 to 5” hints at a contained stretch inside that longer word; scan through OCEANOGRAPHER’S to find the five-letter gas.

“9 to 5” hints at a contained stretch inside that longer word; scan through OCEANOGRAPHER’S to find the five-letter gas. Starts with the letter ‘A’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, January 11, 2026!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, January 11, 2026: ARGON

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “noble?” = ARGON, a noble gas.

“noble?” = ARGON, a noble gas. Wordplay: Take oceANOGRapher’s . The answer is hidden across the middle: A R G O N . “9 to 5” playfully hints at the idea of taking a section out of the working day, meaning a chunk from within.



Nice tidy hidden answer; did spotting the noble gas inside the oceanographer make the clue feel elegant?

