"7-Eleven uniform among..." Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January 12, 2026

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Monday, January 12, 2026!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – January 12, 2026

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

7-Eleven uniform among ugliest uniforms (5, 4)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – January 12, 2026

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: “7-Eleven” is your direct definition; think of the numeric range that sits between those two numbers.

“7-Eleven” is your direct definition; think of the numeric range that sits between those two numbers. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a hidden answer clue.

This is a hidden answer clue. Identify the Fodder: Focus on the phrase ugliest uniforms as one continuous string of letters.

Focus on the phrase as one continuous string of letters. Process: “Among” tells you the answer is hidden inside that phrase, spanning the boundary between the two words.

“Among” tells you the answer is hidden inside that phrase, spanning the boundary between the two words. Starts with the letter ‘M’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, January 12, 2026!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, January 12, 2026: MINUS FOUR

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “7-Eleven” = MINUS FOUR, because 7 is 4 less than 11.

“7-Eleven” = MINUS FOUR, because 7 is 4 less than 11. Wordplay: Look at ugliest unifORMS . “Among” signals a hidden answer. The letters run across the words as uGIEST UNIFORMS , giving MINUS FOUR hidden in sequence.



Nice clever hidden phrase with a numerical wink; did you spot it tucked inside those ugly uniforms?

