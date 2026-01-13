“Mark really lost everything…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January 13, 2026

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Tuesday, January 13, 2026!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – January 13, 2026

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Mark really lost everything after end of relationship (4)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – January 13, 2026

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening word “Mark” is your direct definition; think of a four-letter verb meaning target or single out.

The opening word “Mark” is your direct definition; think of a four-letter verb meaning target or single out. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a letter-deletion clue.

This is a letter-deletion clue. Identify the Fodder: Start with the word REALLY .

Start with the word . Process: Remove ALL (everything) from REALLY as instructed by “lost everything,” then add the final letter of relationshiP (end of relationship).

Remove (everything) from REALLY as instructed by “lost everything,” then add the final letter of relationshiP (end of relationship). Starts with the letter ‘P’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, January 13, 2026!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, January 13, 2026: PREY

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Mark” = PREY, as in to prey on or target.

“Mark” = PREY, as in to prey on or target. Wordplay: Start with REALLY . “Lost everything” tells you to remove ALL from REALLY, leaving REY . “End of relationship” gives P . Put P in front: P + REY → PREY .



Nice neat subtraction-plus-letter; did taking ALL out of REALLY leave you with the target?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below: