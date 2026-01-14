“Original Big Bad Wolf is foremost…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January 14, 2026

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Wednesday, January 14, 2026!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – January 14, 2026

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Original Big Bad Wolf is foremost huffing and puffing creature (8)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – January 14, 2026

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final word "creature" is your direct definition; think of an eight-letter animal.

The final word “creature” is your direct definition; think of an eight-letter animal. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is an initial-letters plus charade clue.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is an initial-letters plus charade clue.

Identify the Fodder: Focus on "Big Bad Wolf" and the phrase "huffing and puffing."

Process: Take the original/foremost letters of Big Bad Wolf, then add a word meaning huffing and puffing to build the creature.
Starts with the letter 'B'

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, January 14, 2026!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, January 14, 2026: BLOWFISH

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “”creature” = BLOWFISH, a fish.

“”creature” = BLOWFISH, a fish. Wordplay: “Original Big Bad Wolf” gives the initials B B W , which points you to BLOW (the wolf’s huffing and puffing). “Is foremost” supplies I . “Huffing and puffing” gives BLOW . Add FISH for creature context. Together: BLOW + I + FISH → BLOWFISH .



Nice playful fairytale surface; did the huffing-and-puffing instantly make you think of BLOW?

