“Last lecture of course to…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January 15, 2026

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Thursday, January 15, 2026!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – January 15, 2026

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Last lecture of course to teach overworked pupils? (3, 6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – January 15, 2026

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final phrase “overworked pupils?” is your direct definition; think of what happens to eyes when they are tired from too much work.

The final phrase “overworked pupils?” is your direct definition; think of what happens to eyes when they are tired from too much work. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a charade using letter selection.

This is a charade using letter selection. Identify the Fodder: The pieces come from last of lecturE, the word course , and a short word meaning teach.

The pieces come from of lecturE, the word , and a short word meaning teach. Process: Take the last letter of lecturE, add a word meaning course, then add a synonym for teach to form the (3, 6) answer.

Take the last letter of lecturE, add a word meaning course, then add a synonym for teach to form the (3, 6) answer. Starts with the letter ‘E’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, January 15, 2026!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, January 15, 2026: EYE STRAIN

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “overworked pupils?” = EYE STRAIN, tiredness or stress in the eyes.

“overworked pupils?” = EYE STRAIN, tiredness or stress in the eyes. Wordplay: “Last lecture” tells you to take the last letter of lecturE , giving E . “Of course” gives YES (as in certainly). “To teach” gives TRAIN . Put them together: E + YES + TRAIN , which resolves as EYE STRAIN .



Nice tidy build with a clever split; did the overworked pupils surface lead you to the eye-related answer quickly?

