“Display by exotic bird…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January 16, 2026

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Friday, January 16, 2026!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – January 16, 2026

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Display by exotic bird has swallows beginning to notice (8)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – January 16, 2026

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening word “Display” is your direct definition; think of an eight-letter verb meaning wave about or show off.

The opening word “Display” is your direct definition; think of an eight-letter verb meaning wave about or show off. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a container plus initial-letter clue.

This is a container plus initial-letter clue. Identify the Fodder: The main fodder is BIRD plus a word meaning “has,” along with the first letter of Swallows.

The main fodder is plus a word meaning “has,” along with the first letter of Swallows. Process: Take BIRD, add HAS, insert the beginning letter of Swallows, then adjust the result into a single eight-letter word meaning display.

Take BIRD, add HAS, insert the beginning letter of Swallows, then adjust the result into a single eight-letter word meaning display. Starts with the letter ‘B’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, January 16, 2026!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, January 16, 2026: BRANDISH

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Display” = BRANDISH, meaning wave about or show off.

“Display” = BRANDISH, meaning wave about or show off. Wordplay: “Exotic bird” gives BIRD . “Has” gives HAS . “Swallows beginning” gives S . Put S into BIRD + HAS and rearrange to form BRANDISH .



Nice smart container build; did spotting BIRD + HAS help you wave the answer into view?

