“Mister Potato Head, during…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January 2, 2026

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Friday, January 2, 2026!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – January 2, 2026

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Mister Potato Head, during formative years, close to toddler (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – January 2, 2026

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The phrase "Mister Potato Head" points to an object associated with potatoes.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a charade with insertions and letter-selection.

Identify the Fodder: Look at a word for potato, a short form of "mister," a phrase meaning formative years, and the final letter of toddler.

Process: Combine the potato term with the shortened form of mister, insert the formative-years element, then finish with the last letter of toddler to build the full seven-letter word.

Starts with the letter 'S'

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, January 2, 2026!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, January 2, 2026: SPRAYER

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: "Mister Potato Head" = SPRAYER, something that mists (sprays) potatoes.

Wordplay: A word for potato gives SPUD, shortened to SP. "Mister" suggests R (abbreviation). "During formative years" points to AY (as in early years). "Close to toddler" gives the final letter R. Putting these parts together forms SPRAYER.



Nice layered charade; did the playful Mr Potato Head surface guide you to the spraying solution?

