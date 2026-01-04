“It’s not just bad acting” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January 4, 2026

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Sunday, January 4, 2026!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – January 4, 2026

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

It’s not just bad acting that he’s into (8)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – January 4, 2026

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The phrase “he’s into” is your direct definition; think of an activity someone might be involved in.

The phrase “he’s into” is your direct definition; think of an activity someone might be involved in. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a hidden-answer clue.

This is a hidden-answer clue. Identify the Fodder: Look closely at the phrase bad acting that he’s into as one continuous string of letters

Look closely at the phrase as one continuous string of letters Process: “It’s not just” hints that the answer is concealed inside that longer phrase; scan through it carefully to find an eight-letter word matching the definition.

“It’s not just” hints that the answer is concealed inside that longer phrase; scan through it carefully to find an eight-letter word matching the definition. Starts with the letter ‘C’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, January 4, 2026!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, January 4, 2026: CHEATING

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “he’s into” = CHEATING, something someone may be involved in.

“he’s into” = CHEATING, something someone may be involved in. Wordplay: Take the phrase bad acting that he’s into . “It’s not just” signals a hidden answer. Inside bad aCTING THAT HE’s into you can find CHEATING spelled consecutively.



Nice clean hidden clue; did spotting the letters inside the surface make the answer jump out at you?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below: