"String from viola you..." Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January 5, 2026

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Monday, January 5, 2026!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – January 5, 2026

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

String from viola you tuned for composition (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – January 5, 2026

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final word “composition” is the definition; think of a six-letter word meaning arrangement or plan.

The final word “composition” is the definition; think of a six-letter word meaning arrangement or plan. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a charade with an anagram element.

This is a charade with an anagram element. Identify the Fodder: The clue points you to a word for a string, plus the letters in YOU.

The clue points you to a word for a string, plus the letters in YOU. Process: Take a string indicator from viola, then mix the letters of YOU as suggested by “tuned,” and combine them to form the answer.

Take a string indicator from viola, then mix the letters of YOU as suggested by “tuned,” and combine them to form the answer. Starts with the letter ‘L’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, January 5, 2026!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, January 5, 2026: LAYOUT

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “composition” = LAYOUT, the arrangement of elements.

“composition” = LAYOUT, the arrangement of elements. Wordplay: “String” gives L (a musical string). “You tuned” signals an anagram of YOU . Combine L with the rearranged YOU and the remaining letter needed from the musical context to form LAYOUT .



Nice compact charade with a musical surface; did the idea of tuning help you arrange the composition?

