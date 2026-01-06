“Ghostbusting duo to start…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January 6, 2026

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Tuesday, January 6, 2026!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – January 6, 2026

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Ghostbusting duo to start uncontrollably blasting weapon (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – January 6, 2026

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final phrase “blasting weapon” is your direct definition.

The final phrase “blasting weapon” is your direct definition. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a subtraction plus anagram clue.

This is a subtraction plus anagram clue. Identify the Fodder: The main fodder comes from the phrase TO START together with GUN .

The main fodder comes from the phrase together with . Process: Remove a two-letter pair clued by “Ghostbusting duo,” then let “uncontrollably” signal an anagram to reach the weapon.

Remove a two-letter pair clued by “Ghostbusting duo,” then let “uncontrollably” signal an anagram to reach the weapon. Starts with the letter ‘S’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, January 6, 2026!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, January 6, 2026: SHOTGUN

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “blasting weapon” = SHOTGUN.

“blasting weapon” = SHOTGUN. Wordplay: Start with TO START + GUN . “Ghostbusting duo” clues AR , which is removed from that letter set. “Uncontrollably” signals an anagram of the remaining letters. Rearranging what’s left gives S H O T G U N → SHOTGUN .



Nice lively subtraction-plus-anagram; did stripping out the duo help the weapon blast into view?

