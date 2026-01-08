"Get out! Shakespeare to..." Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January 8, 2026

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Thursday, January 8, 2026!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – January 8, 2026

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Get out! Shakespeare to banish Romeo and bring in Charlie? (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – January 8, 2026

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening command “Get out!” is your direct definition; think of a six-letter word meaning flee or leave.

The opening command “Get out!” is your direct definition; think of a six-letter word meaning flee or leave. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a charade with letter substitution using the phonetic alphabet.

This is a charade with letter substitution using the phonetic alphabet. Identify the Fodder: One part comes from a short reference to Shakespeare, the other from a word meaning fruit that will be altered.

One part comes from a short reference to Shakespeare, the other from a word meaning fruit that will be altered. Process: Take the Shakespeare abbreviation, then take a fruit, remove R (Romeo) and replace it with C (Charlie), and join the parts.

Take the Shakespeare abbreviation, then take a fruit, remove (Romeo) and replace it with (Charlie), and join the parts. Starts with the letter ‘E’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, January 8, 2026!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, January 8, 2026: ESCAPE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Get out!” = ESCAPE.

“Get out!” = ESCAPE. Wordplay: ES is a common short reference to Shakespeare (Elizabethan stage context). Take GRAPE . “Banish Romeo” tells you to remove R . “Bring in Charlie” tells you to insert C , giving CAPE . Put them together: ES + CAPE → ESCAPE .



Nice tidy phonetic swap and charade; did the Romeo-to-Charlie switch help you make your escape

