“Alert ears flipped directions” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January 9, 2026

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – January 9, 2026

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Alert ears flipped directions (4)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – January 9, 2026

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening word "Alert" is your direct definition; think of a four-letter verb meaning give notice.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a letter-substitution clue using compass directions.

Identify the Fodder: The base letters come from EARS .

Process: Flip the compass directions within EARS, swapping E for W and S for N, while keeping the other letters the same.

Starts with the letter 'W'

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, January 9, 2026!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, January 9, 2026: WARN

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Alert” = WARN, meaning to give notice or caution.

“Alert” = WARN, meaning to give notice or caution. Wordplay: Start with EARS . Flip directions: E becomes W , and S becomes N . Keep A and R unchanged. That transforms E A R S into W A R N → WARN .



Nice tidy directional flip; did spotting the E-to-W and S-to-N swap help the warning ring in your ears?

