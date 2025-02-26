Missing Your Blackberry? Clicks Brings Physical Keyboard to Android

Remember those days when you could simply pull out your Blackberry phone and use that tactile keyboard to text your friends on BBM? While Blackberry and BBM might be long gone, Clicks Technology is banking on that nostalgia. The company introduced a physical keyboard for the iPhone last year and is now finally Clicks for Android users. The company co-founded by popular YouTuber Mr.Mobile made waves last year with its keyboard accessory for Apple’s iPhone.

Clicks Bring Blackberry-Inspired Keyboard to Android Including Flip Phones

Clicks Technology has started taking pre-orders for its keyboard cases for popular Android smartphones. Its lineup includes the latest Samsung Galaxy S25, Google Pixel 9, and even the Motorola Razr 2024. This makes it the first physical keyboard option for a flip phone.

The 26-letter physical keyboard simply snaps onto the USB-C port on your device to power itself so you don’t need to charge it. If you are wondering how you would charge your phone, well there’s another USB-C port at the bottom of the case for charging or connecting accessories.

What’s cooler is the fact that the keyboard is backlit so you can keep up with your texting game even in dimly lit areas. Since it’s 2025, you get additional buttons for social media apps and summoning your favorite AI assistant.

YouTuber and co-founder of the company, Michael Fisher has revealed that the keyboard has the same layout as Gboard on Android so most users will find themselves right at home. The main advantage of using a physical keyboard apart from the ease of typing is the increased screen real estate. This makes sense especially if you are using a flip phone where the cover screen has even less space and the inner display has a narrow aspect ratio.

The Clicks for Android cases are currently available for pre-order. Selling for an introductory price of $99 until March 21, they are available in funky colors. The company claims that shipping will start by the end of April and could vary based on the color and model you pick.

Pros:

It can be useful to people suffering from Parkinson’s who find it difficult to type using touch pads. I find it difficult to type with gloves in the winter. Useful in extreme cold weather. Your on-screen keyboard can occupy a lot of space and Clicks for Android can help you reclaim it. Since Android has built-in support for physical keyboards, you will also see suggestions on the screen as you type.

Cons:

On the flip side, adding this external keyboard will make the phone heavier, bulkier, and difficult to carry around in your pockets or even hands. However, this is an interesting accessory, one that seems to have found a fanbase among devs and enthusiasts.

Interestingly, Motorola Razr and Razr Plus 2024 users can grab it for just $49 in light blue and black colors. This case will start shipping from May with the post-introductory price increasing to $139.The company claims to have sold more than 100,000 keyboards across 100 countries. YouTuber Mr.Mobile has hinted that device support could expand in the future and the company is even working on a unique case for massive phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.