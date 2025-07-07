Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Codes on July 7th, 2025.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is an extremely popular MOBA title, available for mobile phones. While the developers host various events regularly, allowing players to obtain a variety of rewards, including skins and in-game money, there is another way to obtain some free rewards. Players can redeem the game codes to get their hands on freebies. Here is a complete list of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) codes with steps on how to redeem them.

Active Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Codes

Below, we have the complete list of all the codes that are working and can be redeemed to get rewards.

MLBBRISING – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards MLBBSPEC – Use the code for free rewards

– Use the code for free rewards 2y3vo2r3x – Get free rewards for redeeming this code

– Get free rewards for redeeming this code MROELITE – Use the code to get rewards

– Use the code to get rewards HOLAMLBB – Get free rewards (only available for new players)

Note that most of these codes have a redemption limit. This means only a certain number of players can redeem them, and once the limit is reached, the codes will no longer be redeemable by others.

Expired Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Codes

These are all the MLBB codes that no longer work and have since expired:

3r83efok9

ck73ahokb

h4vbc3okb

ghjqs4okb

89d2q9okb

MRO20241209

oojms4okc

ma3n8hokb

0nc9lhok9

ny2pzck6bsdx233zt

Dynamo03

041a4fmxk

007a51mxk

041a4fmxk

007a51mxk

MSCDarkNexus

dwfpg9lps

5uqhtvjr4

SUMMER0825

r23m6ilzj

bigxy2lqh

MA7TT82229X

PX5AW52229Y

YG7ZZZ

qevb28hzd

1g7wk4hzc

x9v8k9hwt

imawr5hwv

o3jag4hga

How To Redeem Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Codes

Redeeming the MLBB codes can be a slight hassle since you must follow a couple of steps, enter your game ID, and then check the in-game mail. We have listed all the steps required to successfully claim the codes and obtain all the rewards.

Open the Mobile Legends Code Redemption page on a web browser. Type or paste one of the working game codes in the Redemption Code section. Next, enter your Game ID and Zone ID. These can be found near your in-game Avatar. Check your profile to get these details. Now, click the Send button. This will send a Verification Code. Launch Mobile Legends Bang Bang and check your in-game mail to find the code. Type the Verification Code in the Verification Code section on the website. Click the Redeem option to redeem the code and get the rewards.

If you complete these steps properly, all the rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, where you can then claim them.

Also read:

How To Get New Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Codes

The easiest way to get new and latest MLBB codes is by bookmarking this page. We update our list when a new code drops. On the other hand, you can also check the game’s official channels like YouTube and X to stay up to date.

Why Are My MLBB Codes Not Working

There are several reasons why your Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Codes might not be working. We have listed some of these reasons below.

Server Issues – It is possible that the game’s server might not be working. Try reloading MLBB and the website to see if it works.

It is possible that the game’s server might not be working. Try reloading MLBB and the website to see if it works. Code Expired – Another reason why the code might not work is that it has already expired. Check our list to see if you’re trying to enter an expired code.

Another reason why the code might not work is that it has already expired. Check our list to see if you’re trying to enter an expired code. Code has reached the redemption limit – You will not be able to redeem a code if it has already reached its redemption limit. The game will let you know if this is the case.

You will not be able to redeem a code if it has already reached its redemption limit. The game will let you know if this is the case. Code already redeemed – You will not be able to redeem a code twice. It will give you an error if you try doing so.

This brings us to the end of the article. Make sure to redeem the codes quickly or risk losing the free rewards.