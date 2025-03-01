Monster Hunter Wilds: 5 Best Weapons for Beginners

Monster Hunter Wilds is a game where you must slay various kinds of monsters. You are given a choice of weapons to bring on the hunt. For new players, choosing the right weapon can be confusing and overwhelming. Some weapons are easier to use, with less complex mechanics. In this guide, we will list the five best weapons for beginners in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Why Weapon Choice Matters for Beginners

Your first weapon choice is important because it affects how you play in Monster Hunter Wilds. Each weapon has a unique fighting style and controls:

Different attack speeds and damage outputs.

Varying mobility options.

Unique defensive capabilities.

Distinct, special mechanics to master.

As a newcomer, you’ll want to start with something that feels comfortable while you learn monster patterns, positioning, and the rhythm of hunts. The following weapons offer the best balance of effectiveness and accessibility.

1. Greatsword

The Greatsword is the perfect weapon if you want to deal massive damage without complex button combinations. Despite its slow swing speed, it’s actually quite forgiving for beginners. Monster Hunter Wilds also introduces a new mechanic called Focus Mode, which greatly benefits the Greatsword. If you’re new to the game, this is the perfect time to try using the Greatsword!

Why it’s great for beginners:

Simple gameplay – Charge your attacks and release them at the right moment.

– Charge your attacks and release them at the right moment. Huge DPS – Landing a fully charged attack feels incredibly rewarding.

– Landing a fully charged attack feels incredibly rewarding. Built-in defensive options – The shoulder tackle lets you power through monster attacks.

– The shoulder tackle lets you power through monster attacks. No resource management – Just you, your sword, and the monster.

When using the Greatsword, focus on learning monster patterns and finding opportunities to land your big hits. Don’t get greedy. One well-timed charged slash is better than multiple rushed attacks.

2. Dual Blades

If you prefer speed over raw power, the Dual Blades offer an exciting alternative that’s still accessible to newcomers. The Dual Blades’ mechanics are as simple as it gets. You first run to the monster, activate Demon Mode, unleash a flurry of slashes, and then back up to restore stamina.

Why it’s great for beginners:

Rapid attacks – Perfect for players who enjoy fast-paced combat.

– Perfect for players who enjoy fast-paced combat. Great mobility – Dodge quickly between attacks to stay safe.

– Dodge quickly between attacks to stay safe. Simple combo system – Basic button presses lead to impressive-looking combos.

– Basic button presses lead to impressive-looking combos. Demon Mode – A straightforward power-up mechanic that’s easy to understand.

The Dual Blades are great at applying elemental damage, so try to match your weapon’s element to a monster’s weakness when possible. Just be mindful of your stamina when using Demon Mode!

3. Hammer

The Hammer is an excellent balance between the Greatsword’s power and the Dual Blades’ mobility, so it’s one of the best weapons to choose for beginners. Hunting with the Hammer is also very simple. You simply hold the attack button, wait for it to charge fully or halfway, depending on the attack you want to perform, and then smash away!

Why it’s great for beginners:

Medium attack speed – Not too slow, not too fast.

– Not too slow, not too fast. Knockout potential – Aim for the head to stun monsters, creating big damage opportunities.

– Aim for the head to stun monsters, creating big damage opportunities. Charging system – It is simple to understand but offers depth as you improve.

– It is simple to understand but offers depth as you improve. Decent mobility – The charging attacks actually help you reposition.

When wielding the Hammer, remember that positioning is key. Stay near the monster’s head whenever possible, and use your charged upswing to KO them.

4. Sword and Shield

The Sword and Shield is often called the most beginner-friendly weapon in Monster Hunter, and for good reason.

Why it’s great for beginners:

Can block damage – The shield helps you survive while learning monster attacks.

– The shield helps you survive while learning monster attacks. Use items without sheathing – The only weapon that lets you use potions with your weapon drawn.

– The only weapon that lets you use potions with your weapon drawn. Fast attacks – Quick recovery after combos means fewer punishments for mistakes.

– Quick recovery after combos means fewer punishments for mistakes. Simple but deep – Easy to pick up, with advanced techniques to discover later.

This weapon truly shines in its versatility. You can block in emergencies, land quick combos, and even perform mounting attacks with ease. It’s a fantastic first choice that will teach you core Monster Hunter fundamentals.

5. Lance

If you prefer a more defensive approach, the Lance offers incredible protection while still dealing consistent damage to monsters. The Lance is the highest defensive weapon in the game, yet it doesn’t require complex techniques to master.

Why it’s great for beginners:

Best blocking capabilities – The massive shield negates most attacks.

– The massive shield negates most attacks. Consistent damage output – Triple pokes deal reliable damage.

– Triple pokes deal reliable damage. Counter-attacks – Learn to turn defense into offense.

– Learn to turn defense into offense. Precise targeting – Easily hit specific monster parts.

The Lance’s methodical poking style might seem simple, but it’s extremely effective. Position yourself near vulnerable monster parts, keep your shield up when needed, and poke your way to victory.

Also Read:

Which Beginner Weapon Should You Choose in Monster Hunter Wilds?

While all five weapons above are beginner-friendly, your personal playstyle preferences should guide your final choice. Let me explain it to you:

If you enjoy timing big hits , then go with the Greatsword .

, then go with the . If you prefer fast-paced action , choose the Dual Blades .

, choose the . If you want a balance of speed and power , the Hammer is perfect.

, the is perfect. If versatility appeals to you, then Sword and Shield won’t disappoint.

appeals to you, then won’t disappoint. If you favor defense and precision, Lance is your best bet.

Remember, there’s no wrong choice here. Monster Hunter Wilds lets you switch between weapon types freely at any equipment box, so don’t be afraid to experiment until you find what clicks for you. You are always encouraged to try all the other weapons besides the five we’ve mentioned. Try to learn the types and their mechanics in our Monster Hunter Wilds weapons guide.

With enough practice, even weapons with complex mechanics, such as the Long Sword or Charge Blade, will become much easier to use. When you are used to these weapons and get further in the game, you will even be able to carry dual weapons and switch them mid-game!