Capcom has officially revealed the first major expansion for Monster Hunter Wilds at Summer Game Fest 2026. It is called Ascendance, it is coming in 2027, and based on what the trailer showed it looks like Capcom is swinging big on this one.

What Is Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance

The expansion takes players above the clouds into a network of floating islands, which is a dramatic visual shift from the grounded, weather-driven environments of the base game. Capcom has specifically described it as a massive expansion.

The returning monsters are where things get genuinely interesting for long-time series fans. Lao-Shan Lung appears to be making a return, an elder dragon that has not appeared in a mainline Monster Hunter title since Generations Ultimate. That is a significant comeback and the kind of nostalgia that the community tends to respond to strongly.

Wilds Needed This

Wilds had one of the biggest launches in Capcom history when it released last year, but the goodwill did not last as long as the sales numbers suggested it would. A significant portion of the community felt the hunts had been made too accessible at the expense of depth. The game never collapsed in terms of player numbers but the conversation around it shifted quickly from excitement to frustration, which is not where Capcom wanted to be heading into the expansion cycle.