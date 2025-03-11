Home » Internet » Monster Hunter Wilds Best Character Design Codes: From Keanu Reeves to Harley Quinn

by Shida Aruya
Monster Hunter Wilds has quickly become known for its incredibly detailed character creator, allowing players to craft unique hunters or recreate famous faces. Thanks to the game’s design code system, you don’t need artistic skills to play as your favorite character. You can simply copy and paste the community-made character codes. In this article, I will share the best character design codes that are available right now, explain how to use them in your game, and provide tips for creating and sharing your own designs.

Best Character Design Codes in Monster Hunter Wilds

How to Use Character Design Codes in Monster Hunter Wilds

Character design codes in Monster Hunter Wilds allow you to instantly load pre-made character appearances during character creation or when using a Character Edit Voucher. These are the steps to use it:

  1. Start a new game or use a Character Edit Voucher to enter the character editor.
  2. Navigate to the Design tab.
  3. Select Download Design.
  4. Enter the 12-character code exactly as shown.
  5. Choose either Save Design to store it for later or Change Appearance to apply it immediately.
Character Design Codes Monster Hunter Wilds

Remember that after starting your game, you’ll need a Character Edit Voucher to change your appearance. Every player receives one free voucher at launch, with additional vouchers available as paid add-ons.

Monster Hunter Wilds Best Character Design Codes

Here’s our curated list of the best character design codes currently available in the game. Each code will transform your hunter into an almost accurate recreation of these popular characters:

Character NameIconCharacter Design Codes
Frieren (Beyond Journey’s End)Frieren Monster Hunter WildsJJ68C3EK4TR3
Furina (Genshin Impact)Furina Monster Hunter WIlds8J4N77MK8AX6
Geralt of Rivia (The Witcher)Geralt of Rivia Monster Hunter WildsPN5AL8K78EY5
Handsome Squidward (SpongeBob)Handsome Squidward Monster Hunter WildsM99AB5N84984
Harley Quinn (DC)Harley Quinn Monster Hunter Wilds986KN87H7JV6
Hatsune Miku (Vocaloid)Hatsune Miku Monster Hunter WildsEB69T5SY8AW9
Jon Snow (Game of Thrones)Jon Snow Monster hunter WildsF78FQ7XF7VF9
Keanu Reeves (John Wick)Keanu Reeves Monster Hunter WildsES4E393D5U48
Kiryu Kazuma (Yakuza)Kiryu Kazuma Monster Hunter WildsEK7YL4ET3NU3
Kratos (God of War)Kratos Monster Hunter Wilds966EP8PU3P47
Lucy (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners)Lucy Monster Hunter WildsKA8JW7MW3N68
Ronald McDonaldRonald McDonald Monster Hunter WildsPH4BS9QX6659
Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)Sung Jinwoo Monster Hunter WildsLK3E39MA6T36
Vi (Arcane)Vi Monster hunter WildsAB7RL5UW7FT8
Yondu (Guardians of the Galaxy)Yondu Monster Hunter WildsQU3KJ87P5KY5

How to Create and Share Your Own Character Design Codes

If you’ve crafted a hunter you’re proud of, you might want to share it with other players. Here’s how to create your own design code:

  1. Create your character and start a save file with them.
  2. Return to the main menu.
  3. Use a Character Edit Voucher to enter the character editor.
  4. Navigate to the Design tab and select Save/Load.
  5. Choose an empty slot and select Upload Design.
  6. The game will generate a unique 12-character code you can share.
How to Create Character Design Codes Monster Hunter Wilds

Important note: While you need to use a Character Edit Voucher to access the upload screen, you can discard any changes afterward to avoid consuming the voucher. The voucher just acts as a “key” to access the upload function.

Monster Hunter Wilds’ character creation system allows players to hunt as their favorite pop culture icons, from video game heroes to movie stars. These design codes offer a quick way to personalize your experience without spending hours in the character creator. Try out some of these designs on your next hunt, or create your own masterpiece to share with the community.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

