Monster Hunter Wilds Best Character Design Codes: From Keanu Reeves to Harley Quinn

Monster Hunter Wilds has quickly become known for its incredibly detailed character creator, allowing players to craft unique hunters or recreate famous faces. Thanks to the game’s design code system, you don’t need artistic skills to play as your favorite character. You can simply copy and paste the community-made character codes. In this article, I will share the best character design codes that are available right now, explain how to use them in your game, and provide tips for creating and sharing your own designs.

How to Use Character Design Codes in Monster Hunter Wilds

Character design codes in Monster Hunter Wilds allow you to instantly load pre-made character appearances during character creation or when using a Character Edit Voucher. These are the steps to use it:

Start a new game or use a Character Edit Voucher to enter the character editor. Navigate to the Design tab. Select Download Design. Enter the 12-character code exactly as shown. Choose either Save Design to store it for later or Change Appearance to apply it immediately.

Remember that after starting your game, you’ll need a Character Edit Voucher to change your appearance. Every player receives one free voucher at launch, with additional vouchers available as paid add-ons.

Monster Hunter Wilds Best Character Design Codes

Here’s our curated list of the best character design codes currently available in the game. Each code will transform your hunter into an almost accurate recreation of these popular characters:

Character Name Icon Character Design Codes Frieren (Beyond Journey’s End) JJ68C3EK4TR3 Furina (Genshin Impact) 8J4N77MK8AX6 Geralt of Rivia (The Witcher) PN5AL8K78EY5 Handsome Squidward (SpongeBob) M99AB5N84984 Harley Quinn (DC) 986KN87H7JV6 Hatsune Miku (Vocaloid) EB69T5SY8AW9 Jon Snow (Game of Thrones) F78FQ7XF7VF9 Keanu Reeves (John Wick) ES4E393D5U48 Kiryu Kazuma (Yakuza) EK7YL4ET3NU3 Kratos (God of War) 966EP8PU3P47 Lucy (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners) KA8JW7MW3N68 Ronald McDonald PH4BS9QX6659 Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling) LK3E39MA6T36 Vi (Arcane) AB7RL5UW7FT8 Yondu (Guardians of the Galaxy) QU3KJ87P5KY5

How to Create and Share Your Own Character Design Codes

If you’ve crafted a hunter you’re proud of, you might want to share it with other players. Here’s how to create your own design code:

Create your character and start a save file with them. Return to the main menu. Use a Character Edit Voucher to enter the character editor. Navigate to the Design tab and select Save/Load. Choose an empty slot and select Upload Design. The game will generate a unique 12-character code you can share.

Important note: While you need to use a Character Edit Voucher to access the upload screen, you can discard any changes afterward to avoid consuming the voucher. The voucher just acts as a “key” to access the upload function.

Monster Hunter Wilds’ character creation system allows players to hunt as their favorite pop culture icons, from video game heroes to movie stars. These design codes offer a quick way to personalize your experience without spending hours in the character creator. Try out some of these designs on your next hunt, or create your own masterpiece to share with the community.